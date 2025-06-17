Q1’25: Nigerians Received N761.91bn As Electricity Bills

Share

Twelve power distribution companies (Discos) billed their electricity users N761.91 billion between January and March 2025.

However, they were only able to collect N559.3 billion. This translated to a shortfall of N202.61 billion or 26.6 per cent but 73.4 per cent revenue collection efficiency.

These were contained in the latest report published by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

A cursory look at the data showed that Ikeja Electric, billed the highest amount among the Discos, as it issued invoices totaling N129.91 billion but collected N101.2 billion, translating to under-collection of N28.71 billion and a revenue shortfall of 22.1 per cent.

Eko Disco billed N123.76 billion but collected N101.51 billion, a shortfall of N22.25 billion or 17.9 per cent; Abuja Disco billed N109.73 billion and collected N88.1 billion, recording an under-collection of N21.63 billion or 19.7 per cent, Ibadan Disco billed N82.88 billion to its customers but collected N61.73 billion, translating to under-collection of N61.73 billion or 25.5 per cent.

Benin Disco issued invoice of N64.96 billion to its customers, collected N52.31 billion, or 19.5 per cent under-collection; Enugu Disco billed N55.56bn, and collected N44.95 billion.

Jos Disco issued an invoice of N36.31bn but collected only N17.13 billion, which is a revenue shortfall of over 52 per cent. Kano Disco billed N40.51 billion, collected N25.5 billion, which translated to a 37.1 per cent shortfall.

Kaduna Disco issued an invoice of N24.22bn and collected N11.72 billion, while Yola Disco billed N14.42 billion and collected only N8.2 billion, representing a 43.1 percent shortfall.

Aba Power, billed N17.65 billion and collected N9.32 billion, which translated to a shortfall of N8.33 billion.

According to the data, the general performance marginally improved compared to the first quarter in 2024, when the Discos collected N291.62 billion out of N368.65 billion billed, which represented a collection efficiency of 79.1 per cent and a shortfall of N77.03 billion.

Further analysis showed that the electricity billing by the DisCos rose by 106.68 per cent or N393.26 billion year-on-year from the same period in 2024.

The report showed that the amount of revenue lost in 2025 more than doubled year-on-year, and the percentage of revenue lost due to non-payment increased.

The first quarter 2025 data, when compared with the last quarter of 2024 presented an improvement in volume as all the Discos billed to their customers N658.40bn in 2024/Q4, but collected N509.84 billion.

