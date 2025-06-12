Q1’25: Nigeria Recorded Highest Trade Surplus From Non-Oil Export At N5.17trn

Share

Nigeria’s trade performance in the first quarter of 2025 delivered a rare jolt of optimism to an economy striving for resilience, as the country recorded a trade surplus of N5.17 trillion—its highest in nearly two years.

This encouraging outturn was driven by a confluence of softened import demand and a reinvigorated surge in non-oil exports, underscoring early signs of economic rebalancing.

According to the Foreign Trade Report released Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), total trade stood at N36.02 trillion in Q1, marking a 6.2 per cent year-on-year growth, though edging slightly lower than the previous quarter.

Exports comprised N20.6 trillion, reflecting a 2.9 per cent uptick from Q4 2024, while imports declined by seven per cent to N15.4 trillion.

Crude oil exports—long the mainstay of Nigeria’s trade receipts—remained dominant, contributing N12.96 trillion, or 62.9 per cent of total exports.

However, this figure represented a quarter-on-quarter dip of over N800 billion, raising fresh concerns about volatility in global oil markets and underscoring the urgency of diversifying export revenue streams.

Indeed, non-oil exports rose to N3.17 trillion, accounting for 15.4 per cent of total exports—the highest share in over a year. Agricultural goods led this charge, with exports soaring nearly 65% year-on-year to reach N1.7 trillion.

Nigeria’s famed cocoa beans, cashew nuts, sesamum seeds, and natural cocoa butter featured prominently among outbound shipments.

Complementing this growth were higher export values of urea, liquefied natural gas, and processed cocoa products—reflecting policy momentum behind the federal government’s diversification push.

These commodities found ready markets across Europe and Asia, with India, the Netherlands, the United States, France, and Spain emerging as top destinations.

India alone absorbed Nigerian exports worth N2.84 trillion, affirming its status as the country’s largest bilateral trade partner.

China remained Nigeria’s top import source, supplying goods valued at N4.66 trillion, or nearly one-third of all imports. Imported manufactured goods dropped 11 per cent from the previous quarter to N7.5 trillion, with motorcycles from India and electronics and chemicals from China and the U.S. topping the list.

Raw material exports more than doubled to over N1 trillion, bolstered by robust urea demand from Brazil and gold shipments to Switzerland.

Conversely, raw material imports dipped to N1.81 trillion, with Brazil-sourced cane sugar and U.S.-origin additives leading the inflow.

Intra-African trade posted mixed results. Nigeria exported N1.85 trillion worth of goods to the continent, largely fertilisers and petroleum products bound for South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal.

Imports, valued at N767 billion, consisted mostly of refined fuels and animal hides from Angola, Togo, and Egypt. West African trade alone comprised N1.1 trillion in exports and N213 billion in imports.

