Q1’25: Nestlé Nigeria Stages Remarkable Turnaround, Posts N30.2bn Profit

Nestlé Nigeria PLC has delivered a commanding first-quarter performance in 2025, marking a striking reversal of fortunes and reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

The FMCG giant reported a profit before tax of N51.2 billion, an extraordinary recovery from the staggering loss of N196.1 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Driven by surging revenue and disciplined operational execution, the company posted a 61 per cent year-on-year revenue growth to N294.9 billion, a significant leap from the N183.2 billion generated in Q1’24.

Operating profit surged 254 per cent to N74.1 billion, up from N20.9 billion, signaling a robust expansion in operating margins and reaffirming the company’s resilient cost and margin management strategies.

Profit after tax came in at N30.2 billion, a dramatic rebound from a Q1’24 loss of N142.7 billion, while shareholders’ equity was bolstered by an increase of N30 billion during the quarter, underscoring the firm’s improving financial health.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, CEO/ Managing Director of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, remarked: “The results for Q1’25 reflect our unwavering commitment to operational excellence and strong fundamentals, marking a successful continuation of our return to profitability initiated in Q4’24.

“The robust topline growth of 61 per cent and profit after tax of N30.2 billion demonstrate that our focused efforts are yielding desired results led by a strong operating performance.”

Looking forward, Mr. Elhusseini affirmed Nestlé’s strate – gic priorities, stating, “We will remain dedicated to driving innovation and renovation to meet evolving consumer needs, enhancing our margin management initiatives, and investing in community programs that deliver sustainable value to all our stakeholders.”

Nestlé’s first-quarter results serve as a clear testament to its operational resilience and adaptability in a volatile economic environment.

As the company sustains its growth trajectory, stakeholders are likely to view the current momentum as a firm signal of Nestlé’s strengthened position in Nigeria’s consumer goods sector.

