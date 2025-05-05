Q1’25: MTN Nigeria’s Revenue Exceeds N500bn As Profit Surges

Share

MTN Nigeria Plc has reported a stellar 51.5% year-on-year increase in data revenue to N529.44 bilion for the first quarter of 2025, driven by a strategic tariff adjustment, surging data consumption, and a growing active user base.

The telecoms giant secured regulatory approval for pricing adjustments during the quarter, catalysing broad-based growth across its service lines.

Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, described the period as one of “strong commercial momentum,” underscoring double-digit growth across core segments — data, voice, digital services, and fintech — which together powered a 40.5% increase in overall service revenue.

Cost pressures, which have recently beleaguered the industry, were offset by a renegotiated lease agreement with IHS Towers, shielding the firm from sharp foreign exchange fluctuations and capping price escalations.

Operational efficiencies further buttressed the firm’s resilience. The result was a dramatic earnings rebound, with profit after tax hitting N133.7 billion — a stark reversal from a N392.7 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.

Stabilization in the naira exchange rate also helped curtail forex losses, offering additional tailwind. Toriola highlighted a notable improvement in key balance sheet metrics, with retained losses shrinking to N474.1 billion from N607.5 billion in December 2024.

Shareholders’ equity also improved, albeit still negative, narrowing from N458.0 billion to N324.6 billion.

Despite intensified capital expenditure to support rising data demand and enhance network quality, MTN delivered a positive free cash flow of N209.9 billion — a 54.8 per c3nt decline largely attributed to front-loaded investments and a high comparative base in 2024.

