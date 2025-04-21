Q1’25: FG’s Revenue Collection Cost Up 31.7% To N282.25bn

Share

Key revenue generating agencies of the Federal Government, such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), saw their cost of revenue collection surge by 31.71 per cent, or N67.95 billion, to N282.25 billion in the first quarter of 2025 compared with N214.300 billion in the corresponding period of last year, findings by New Telegraph has shown.

An analysis of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) communiqués and data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates that revenue collection cost for the agencies stood at N107.79 billion in January 2025, N89.09 billion in February and N85.38 billion in March.

In contrast, official data shows that revenue collection cost for the agencies in the first three months of last year, was N78.30 billion in January 2024; N66.46 billion in February, and N69.54 billion in March.

Under the current cost-of-collection arrangement, the FIRS receives four per cent of non-oil revenues; the NCS receives seven per cent of customs duties and levies, while the NUPRC gets four per cent of royalties, rents, and other oil and gas sector revenues.

For instance, a statement issued by the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, at the end of the FAAC’s April 2025 meeting, last week, partly read:

“The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), at its April 2025 meeting chaired by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, shared a total sum of N1.578 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of March 2025 from a gross total of N2.411 trillion.

“From the stated amount inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and Exchange Difference, the Federal Government received N528.696 billion, the States received N530.448 billion, the Local Government Councils got N387.002 billion, while the Oil Producing States received N132.611 billion as Derivation, (13% of Mineral Revenue).

“The sum of N85.376 billion was given for the cost of collection, while N747.180 billion was allocated for Transfers Intervention and Refunds.” Further analysis of data obtained from the NBS indicates that revenue collection cost received by the three agencies has been heading north in recent years.

Specifically, in 2020, the FIRS received the sum of N111.97 billion as cost of collection; the NCS received N70.67 billion while the NUPRC (then known as the DPR) got N46.19 billion. In 2021, FIRS’ collection cost stood at N145.89 billion, the NCS received N100.03 billion while the NUPRC received N83.45 billion.

