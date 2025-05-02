Q1’25: BUA Foods Doubles Profit To N125bn On Soaring Revenue, Efficiency

Share

BUA Foods Plc has kicked off 2025 with an impressive financial performance, reporting a profit after tax of N125.28 billion in its unaudited Q1 results—more than double the N55.82 billion posted in the same period last year— fueled by strong topline growth and sharpened operational focus.

Revenue rose 24 per cent year-on-year to N442.1 billion, driven by broad-based volume expansion across key product lines.

Notably, flour revenue surged by 145 per cent to N176.2 billion, pasta climbed 12 per cent to N41.5 billion, and rice revenue jumped an astonishing 1,617 per cent to N13.02 billion, reflecting BUA Foods’ aggressive market penetration and production ramp-up.

Sugar, traditionally a revenue anchor, saw a modest decline of 11 per cent to N211.3 billion, down from N238.2 billion in Q1 2024.

The company also reported a 39 per cent increase in gross profit to N160.91 billion, lifting gross margin to 36.4 per cent—a 406-basispoint improvement from a year ago.

This margin expansion underscores improved cost efficiencies and supply chain optimisation amid a high-cost operating environment.

Despite a 56 per cent spike in total operating expenses to N22.39 billion—largely due to a 147 per cent rise in administrative costs and elevated distribution outlays—BUA Foods maintained earnings momentum, thanks to its robust topline and operational leverage.

Earnings per Share (EPS) climbed 125 per cent to N6.96 from N3.10 in Q1 2024. Total equity rose 29.2 per cent to N554.34 billion, bolstered by a 30 per cent increase in retained earnings, reinforcing the company’s balance sheet strength and capacity for sustained reinvestment.

Commenting on the results, the Managing Director, Engr. Ayodele Abioye said, “We are pleased to begin 2025 on a strong note. Our proactive supply chain measures and internal efficiencies continue to yield results.

With a 24 per cent rise in revenue and a 124 per cent leap in net profit, we reaffirm our position as a market leader in the Nigerian consumer goods space.”

He added that ongoing investments in production capacity, innovation, and distribution are shaping BUA Foods’ strategy to meet evolving consumer demand and expand its market reach.

Share