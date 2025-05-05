Q1’25: AIICO Insurance Records Strong Revenue

Share

AIICO Insurance Plc has recorded a significant 45 per cent growth in revenue for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

The company’s revenue increased from N22.67 billion in Q1’24 to N32.81 billion in Q1’25, reflecting strong top-line performance amid economic challenges.

Details of the performance were contained in AIICO’s unaudited financial results for Q1’25, which were released through the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday.

The company’s gross written premium increased by 12 per cent, rising from N49.08 billion in 2024 to N54.81 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Insurance service expenses rose by 12 per cent as well, from N17.76 billion in Q1 2024 to N19.95 billion in Q1 2025, reflecting higher operational costs.

In spite of challenges in profitability, AIICO’s total assets grew by six per cent, climbing from N416.38 billion in Q1 2024 to N439.72 billion in Q1’25.

This mix of performance highlights the company’s revenue strength while also underscoring pressures on margins and rising costs across the insurance sector.

