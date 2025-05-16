Q1’25: Active Phone Users Surged To 173m Amid Economic Crisis

Share

Despite ongoing economic struggles, Nigeria’s telecoms sector recorded a notable rise in active telephone users during the first quarter of 2025, with subscriptions climbing by 2.008 per cent to 172.7 million by March.

This growth reflects an addition of 3.4 million new users compared to the 169.3 million reported in January, elevating the nation’s teledensity, a measure of telephone penetration relative to the population, to 79.67 per cent.

The latest industry data reveals a clear preference for 4G connectivity, which accounted for 48.82 per cent of users.

Meanwhile, 2G retained a significant foothold at 40 per cent, while 3G usage continued its decline, serving just 8.4 per cent (14.5 million) of subscribers.

Although 5G adoption saw incremental progress, rising from 2.54 per cent in January to 2.70 per cent by March, only 4.66 million users had access to the network.

Industry analysts attributed the sluggish 5G uptake to affordability barriers, as many Nigerians struggle to afford compatible smartphones.

While active internet subscriptions dipped marginally from 142.16 million in January to 142.05 million in March, broadband penetration climbed to 47.73 per cent, up from 45.61 per cent earlier in the year.

This surge pushed broadband users to 103.5 million, underscoring improved access to high-speed internet despite broader connectivity challenges.

MTN maintained its market dominance with 90 million subscribers (52.4% share), followed by Airtel at 58.3 million (33.8%). Globacom secured third place with 20.7 million users (12%), while 9mobile trailed at 1.72 per cent (2.96 million).

Telecoms subscribers across the country are voicing mounting frustration over persistent service disruptions, including frequent dropped calls, erratic internet connectivity, and network outages, despite recent price increases imposed by major operators.

In recent months, leading telecom companies justified tariff hikes as necessary to fund infrastructure upgrades, including 5G expansion and rural network improvements.

However, subscribers argued that the increased costs have not translated into better service. A recent survey revealed that 78 per cent of users experienced worsened connectivity in the past quarter, with urban and rural areas alike reporting dropped calls, network downtime and others.

While telecoms firms have publicly pledged to accelerate network investments and deploy advanced technologies to address gaps, customer trust is eroding.

Yet, critics highlight a lack of transparency in these timelines and question where the additional revenue from price hikes is being allocated. Regulatory body has begun scrutinizing operators’ service quality reports amid a 40% spike in formal complaints over the past six months.

For many low-income users, the tariff increases compound existing financial pressures. “I now pay 20 per cent more for my family’s plan, but I still can’t make a clear call to my children in another state,” said one of the network subscribers in Lagos.

Small businesses reliant on digital transactions also reported losses due to payment gateway failures during network downtimes.

Meanwhile, telecom operators’ quarterly profits have risen by an average of 12 per cent, fueling accusations of profit prioritization over customer needs.

Advocacy groups are demanding stricter enforcement of service-level agreements and penalties for non-compliance. Proposals include mandatory public audits of infrastructure projects and temporary tariff rollbacks until reliability improves.

“Operators must prove they’re investing in solutions, not just asking customers to foot the bill,” said tech policy expert, Rajiv Mehta. As the disconnect between corporate promises and user experiences widens, the telecom sector faces a critical juncture.

Without swift, visible improvements, the industry risks not only regulatory action but a potential exodus of subscribers seeking alternatives in an increasingly digital-dependent world.

As Nigeria’s telecom landscape evolves, the disparity between infrastructure growth and consumer satisfaction remains a pressing challenge for the industry.

