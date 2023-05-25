Q1’23: Severe Cash Crunch Cuts GDP To 2.3%

Severe cash crunch, which precipitated the economy early in the year, dropped the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 2.31 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.11 per cent recorded in the first quarter of 2022, and 3.52 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed the figure yesterday in the GDP data for Q1’23.

The economy reeled under acute pressure following introduction of cashless and naira re-design policies introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). On October 26, 2022, the CBN announced the introduction of redesigned N200, N500 and N1, 000 banknotes into the financial system. According to CBN, the redesigned denominations and new limits on large cash withdrawals would help curb money laundering and make digital payments the norm, hence promoting cashless policy in Africa’s biggest economy.

According to NBS, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.31 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the first quarter of 2023. The growth rate, NBS explained, declined from 3.11 per cent recorded in the first quarter of 2022, and 3.52 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022. “The reduction in growth is attributed to the adverse effects of the cash crunch experienced during the quarter,” NBS said. The performance of the GDP in the first quarter of 2023 was driven mainly by the services sector, which recorded a growth of 4.35 per cent and contributed 57.29 per cent to the aggregate GDP. The agriculture sector grew by -0.90 per cent, lower than the growth of 3.16 per cent recorded in the first quarter of 2022.

Although the growth of the industry sector improved to 0.31 per cent relative to – 6.81 percent recorded in the first quarter of 2022, agriculture, and the industry sectors contributed less to the aggregate GDP in the quarter under review compared to the first quarter of 2022. Oil sector recorded an average daily oil production of 1.51 million barrels per day (mbpd) first quarter 2023, higher than the daily average production of 1.49mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2022 by 0.01mbpd and higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 production volume of 1.34 mbpd by 0.17mbpd. The real growth of the oil sector was 4.21 per cent (year-on-year) in Q1 2023, indicating an increase of 21.83 percent points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022 (-26.04%).

Growth increased by 9.18 per cent points when compared to Q4 2022 which was –13.38 per cent. In real terms, the non- oil sector contributed 93.79 per cent to the nation’s GDP in the first quarter of 2023, higher than the share recorded in the first quarter of 2022 which was 93.37 per cent and lower than the fourth quarter of 2022 recorded as 95.66 per cent.