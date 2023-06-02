Q1’23: Pension Funds In Infrastructure Rise By 8.85% To N123.36bn

In order to maintain consistent growth in assets, pension fund managers have increased investment in infrastructure funds by 8.85 per cent in the first quarter of 2023. According to details posted on the regulator, National Pension Commission’s (Pen- Com) website, investment in the portfolio increased from N113.48 billion in January to N123.36 billion in March.

Other details also revealed that investment in Federal Government securities still remained the highest, retaining over 65 per cent of the total assets currently standing at N15.44 trillion. While the investment in infrastructure funds represents just 0.79 percent of the total assets for the month of March, the amount put into Federal Government securities for the same period hit N10.196 trillion, represent- ing 65.44 per cent.

As part if its regulation, the largest part of the assets is expected to be invested in capital market with a mini- mal percentage also spread across other instruments under close supervision by the regulator. According to New Telegraph’s findings, investment in fixed deposits also revealed that in four months, the figures trickled down by 22.11 per cent from N2.048 billion to N1.59 billion, representing a drop of N425.94 million.

The breakdown showed that while the PFAs in- vested a total of N2.048 billion as fixed deposit in November 2022, the figure dropped to N1.94 billion in December of the same year. Further details revealed that the December figure also declined to N1.84 billion in January just as it further dropped in February to N1.59 billion in February.

The pension assets currently standing at over N15 trillion have been carefully invested in other portfolios with the highest interest in capital market as stipulated by the Pension Reformed Act 2014 as amended.