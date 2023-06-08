Q1’23: Nigerians Imported N2.3trn Used Vehicles, Others –Nbs

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Iormem Alia yesterday shocked his predecessor, Chief Samuel Ortom as he has cancelled all the last minute appointments made by the former governor into the state’s civil service from May 2022 to date. The nullification of the appointments became imperative apparently to cut down the cost of governance and the state’s wage bill.

Alia handed down the directive via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Tersoo Kula. Also not spare are those who have retired but are yet to vacate their offices or duty post either because of extension or contract appointment, whom he directed to proceed on retirement forthwith. Nigerians took delivery of used vehicles and other manufactured imported goods valued at N2.3 trillion in the first quarter of 2023.

However, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) explained in its report titled: ‘Q1 Foreign Trade Statistics Report’ that the value of manufactured goods imported into the country declined by 2.11 percent in the first quarter of 2023. It listed the goods as used vehicles, with diesel or semi-diesel engines of cylinder capacity from the United States and Canada valued at N59.53 billion and N1.31 billion respectively.

The bureau added that filters worth N41.05 bil- lion and machines for reception, conversion and transmission of voice, images or data valued at N28.87 billion were imported from China. Also, the country Nigeria to delivery of motorcycles and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor and petrol fuel valued N24.12 billion from China.

It added that Nigeria’s major manufacturing export was unwrought aluminum alloys shipped to Japan and vessels sent to African countries such as Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, stressing that the country recorded a trade surplus in the first quarter of 2023. Total exports were valued at N6.4 trillion while im- ports stood at N5.5 trillion.

The bureau explained: “The value of manufactured goods imported into the country stood at N2.3 trillion. This was down from the N2.4 trillion reports in the preceding quarter. A further decline of 19.3 percent was recorded when compared to the same quarter of the preceding year 2022. “Exports by region showed that Nigeria’s exported manufactured were mainly shipped to Asia.

