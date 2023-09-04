Q1’23: Naira redesign pushed consumer credit to N2.35trn

Enhanced access to formal financial services, especially through fintech channels, which accompanied the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy, as well as an increase in banking system liquidity, resulted in consumer credit rising by 1.3 per cent to N2.35 trillion in the first quarter of the year from N2.32 trillion at the end of the preceding quarter, latest data released by the apex bank has shown.

According to the economic report for the first quarter of 2023 released by the CBN, over the weekend, personal loans accounted for 74.5 per cent of total consumer credit during the period, while retail loans accounted for the balance of 25.5 per cent.

Consumer credit typically refers to no-collateral, short and intermediate-term loans, extended by banks or online lenders, to finance the purchase of commodities or services for personal consumption or to refinance debts incurred for such purposes.

New Telegraph’s analysis of data obtained from the CBN indicates that while high cost of borrowing, occasioned by Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) hikes, led to consumer credit declining to N2.32 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, implementation challenges with the apex bank’s naira redesign policy in the first three months of this year, boosted the fortunes of the country’s fintech sector, which leveraged increased adoption of Electronic payment (e-payment) to offer personal and retail loans to their clients.

In its economic report for the first quarter of 2023, for instance, the CBN stated: “Total credit to key sectors of the economy increased by 3.1 per cent to N30,346.13 billion, compared with N29,445.87 billion at end-December 2022, driven by increased liquidity in the banking system. The Services sector maintained its dominance and accounted for the largest share (53.1 per cent), of total credit, followed by industry with 40.7 per cent, while agriculture accounted for the balance of 6.2 per cent.

“The increase in banking system liquidity and enhanced access to formal financial services, especially through fintech channels, that accompanied the naira redesign policy, boosted consumer credit. Thus, consumer credit increased by 1.3 per cent, to N2,349.88 billion from N2,318.63 billion at the end of the preceding quarter and accounted for 8.1 per cent of total claims in private sector. A disaggregation of consumer credit showed that personal loans stood at N1,751.60 billion, or 74.5 per cent, while retail loans, at N598.28 billion, accounted for the balance of 25.5 per cent.”

In its bid to promote its cashless policy through the implementation of the naira redesign policy, the CBN announced, on October 26, last year, that it had obtained the approval of the then President, Muhammadu Buhari, to change the design of the N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations.

The apex bank said that apart from helping to address problems, such as rising inflation and currency counterfeiting, the naira redesign programme was also aimed at getting more Nigerians to embrace-e-payment.

It stated at the time that the new currency notes would become legal tender as from December 15, 2022, adding that the old and new notes would circulate concurrently for a period of 45 days up until January 31, 2023 (later extended to February 10) when the former would cease to be legal tender.

However, bank customers, who deposited their old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes into their bank accounts before the expiration of the deadline in compliance with the regulator’s directive, were unable to access cash as the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) complained that the CBN had deliberately reduced the quantity of new banknotes it supplied to them.

The resultant cash shortage pushed a lot of bank customers into using e-payment channels and patronising digital lenders. Analysts also attribute the growth in consumer credit in the country to the CBN’s Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy. As part of its measures to encourage DMBs to increase lending to the real sector of the economy, the CBN had, on July 3 2019, directed lenders to maintain a minimum LDR (portion of customers’ deposit that is given out as loans) of 60 per cent by September 30, 2019. It stated that failure to comply with the directive will result in a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR. The apex bank later raised the LDR target by another 5.0ppts to 65.0 per cent and set a compliance deadline of 31 December 2019.

Analysts believe that the LDR policy has positively impacted the economy as it has led to banking sector credit to the private sector increasing by N14.31 trillion or 35.90 per cent to N54.16 trillion in July this year from N39.85 trillion in the corresponding period of 2022. Meanwhile, the CBN in its economic report for the first quarter of this year, said that requests at the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window declined to N4,956.39 billion, with daily average of N78.67 billion, from N7,049.52 billion, with a daily average of N115.57 billion in the preceding quarter. It added: “Requests at the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) increased to N1,924.20 billion, with a daily average of N30.07 billion, from N669.46 billion, with a daily average of N10.97 billion in the preceding quarter. The lower activity at the SLF window and increased activity at the SDF window reflected higher banking system liquidity in the period.”