Q1 2025: Seplat Energy’s Revenue Soars To N1.228tn

Seplat Energy PLC has announced a substantial rise in its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with revenue soaring to ₦1.228 trillion, compared to ₦268.6 billion recorded in the same period in 2024.

According to its audited financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025, gross profit also jumped significantly to ₦535.4 billion from ₦63.8 billion a year earlier.

The company’s revenue stood at $809 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 350 percent from $180 million in Q1 2024.

Profit before tax grew to ₦314.6 billion, up from ₦103.5 billion in the prior year, while operating cash flow surged to ₦464.9 billion from ₦25.2 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA rose sharply to $401 million, compared with $123 million in Q1 2024. Meanwhile, unit production costs increased to $12.6 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), up from $9.5/boe in the corresponding period in 2024.

Operationally, Seplat Energy reported average production of 131,561 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), marking a 167 percent increase from 49,258 boepd in Q1 2024.

This production figure is above the midpoint of the company’s 2025 guidance range of 120,000 to 140,000 boepd. Onshore output rose by 14 percent, driven largely by higher liquids and gas volumes from the Oben and Sapele Gas Plants.

Additionally, SEPNU (formerly MPNU) contributed 75,365 boepd to total production, with crude oil and condensates accounting for 88 percent of the volume.

Seplat also achieved several operational milestones during the quarter. The company recorded over 7.3 million man-hours without a Lost Time Injury (LTI) and successfully commissioned the Sapele Integrated Gas Plant, which began commercial gas sales in February 2025.

The carbon emissions intensity of its onshore assets fell to 30.6 kilograms of CO₂ per barrel of oil equivalent.

In terms of its financial position, Seplat made significant improvements by repaying $250 million of its Revolving Credit Facility early, reducing the balance to $100 million.

It also refinanced $650 million of senior notes due in 2030 at a 9.125 percent coupon rate. As of the end of March 2025, the company reported net debt of $747 million, a 17 percent decrease compared to end-2024 figures, and held cash of $334.6 million, excluding $128.9 million in restricted cash.

Seplat Energy declared a first-quarter dividend of 4.6 US cents per share, an increase from the 3.6 cents declared in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company plans to announce a revised capital allocation policy at its Capital Markets Day scheduled for September 2025.

Commenting on the results, Seplat’s Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown, said the performance reflects the successful integration of its onshore and offshore operations, strong production outcomes, and proactive steps toward debt reduction. “Our strengthened financial position allows us to increase dividends and remain agile amid market uncertainties, while our gas revenues provide long-term stability,” he noted.

Looking ahead, Seplat reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, projecting production between 120,000 and 140,000 boepd, capital expenditure between $260 million and $320 million, and unit operating costs ranging between $14 and $15 per boe.

