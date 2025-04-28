Q1 2025: Nigeria Records $1.791b In Non-Oil Export

Share

Nigeria earned $1.791 billion from non-oil exports in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, reflecting a 24.75% increase over the $1.436 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday.

Mrs. Ayeni noted that the volume of non-oil exports rose sharply to 2.416 million metric tonnes in Q1 2025, a 243.44% increase compared to 1.937 million metric tonnes exported in the corresponding period of 2024.

According to her, a total of 197 distinct products were exported during the period under review, up from 162 products recorded in Q1 2024.

These products ranged from manufactured and semi-processed goods to industrial extracts and agricultural commodities.

The exports spanned multiple regions, including Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania, with the Netherlands, Belgium, and Brazil emerging as the top three destinations for Nigeria’s non-oil exports.

Citing data from Pre-shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs), Mrs. Ayeni said cocoa and its derivatives—cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa cake—ranked highest among exported products.

Other top exports included Urea, Cashew Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Gold Dore, Aluminium Ingots, Copper Ingots, Soya Beans/Meal, and Rubber.

Cocoa beans alone accounted for 45.02% of total non-oil exports in Q1 2025, followed by Urea/Fertilizer at 19.32% and Cashew Nuts at 5.81%.

Commenting on the performance, Ayeni said, “The first quarter results lend credence to the effectiveness of several intervention programmes initiated by the Council, particularly the ‘Double Your Exports’ campaign. The non-oil sector’s performance in Q1 2025 clearly shows that these efforts are bearing fruit.”

Highlighting top corporate contributors, she listed Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited and Starlink Global & Ideal Limited as the leading exporters, contributing 12.07% and 10% respectively, mainly due to the significant export of fertilizers and cocoa products.

Mrs. Ayeni further revealed that Nigeria exported goods to 10 ECOWAS countries during the first quarter, amounting to 362,126.92 metric tonnes valued at $63.060 million—an increase of 223.10% over the $19.517 million recorded in Q1 2024.

Exports to other African nations totaled 281,480.29 metric tonnes, valued at $32.732 million, representing 1.83% of total export value.

“These results are evidence that non-oil exports are gaining momentum, with stakeholders increasingly harnessing the opportunities within the sector,” she said.

“The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) holds immense promise for intra-African trade, and NEPC is working closely with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to position Nigeria as a key hub within Africa.”

On banking sector performance, Ayeni disclosed that 485 Nigeria Export Proceeds (NXPs) were processed through 28 banks during the period. Zenith Bank Plc maintained its lead, processing 30.71% of the total NXPs, followed by First Bank of Nigeria Plc at 14.22%, and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc at 8.89%.

The NEPC CEO reiterated the council’s commitment to sustaining the momentum, deepening market access, and ensuring Nigeria’s dominance in non-oil exports across the continent.

