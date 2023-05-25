Q1 2023: Nigeria’s Oil Sector Contributed Only 6.21% To Real Gdp – Nbs

The oil sector contributed only 6.21% to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said. In the NBS GDP report for Q1, 2023 analysed by New Telegraph yesterday, this is a decrease from 63% recorded in the corresponding period of 2022 but an in- crease from the preceding quarter of 4.34%. On a quarter-on- quarter basis, it grew by 20.68% in Q1 2023.

According to the report, the real growth of the oil sector was 4.21% (year-on-year) in Q1 2023, indicating an increase of 21.83% points relative to the -26.04% rate recorded in the first quarter of 2022. The growth increased by 9.18% points when compared to 13.38% in Q4 022. NBS report further stated that Nigeria recorded an average daily oil production of 1.51 million barrels per day (m/ bpd), in Q1 2023.

This is higher than the average daily production of 1.49 m/bpd recorded in the first quarter of 2022 by 0.01 m/bpd and higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 production volume of 1.34 m/bpd by 0.17 m/bpd. According to the report, the Electricity, Gas, Steam, and Air conditioning supply sector recorded a year-on-year growth of 18.19% in the first quarter of 2023.

This was 20.60% points higher than the -2.41% growth rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022, and 4.22% points lower than the growth rate of 22.41% recorded in the quarter before. Meanwhile, quarter– on–quarter, the sector recorded a growth rate of -67.07% in Q1 2023. It also revealed that the contribution of electricity, steam, air conditioning supply and gas to nominal GDP in the first quarter of 2023 was 0.40%, which is higher than 0.38% in the first quarter of 2022 and lower than its contribution of 1.09% in the fourth quarter of 2022.