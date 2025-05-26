PZL Names Chair, MD

Share

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited (PZL) has appointed ‘Tokunboh Ishmael as chairman and Funmilayo Abimbola Omo as managing director.

These strategic appointments, according to statement by the company, followed its recent acquisition of the remaining 49 per cent shares in the company, marking a significant turning point as the group reinforced its commitment to Nigeria and the broader African market.

The appointments of Ishmael and Omo signify a clear focus on leveraging strong leadership to drive the introduction of innovative and value-added insurance solutions and services to Prudential Zenith Life clients.

Ishmael is a distinguished impact investor with over 20 years of extensive experience spanning investment banking, private equity, technology and business development across Africa, Europe, and North America.

As a chartered financial analyst and a member of the CFA Institute, her financial acumen and strategic insight would be invaluable in guiding PZL.

Also, Omo has a wealth of experience in the insurance and financial services sectors. Her proven expertise in business transformation, customercentric innovation, and operational excellence positions PZL for accelerated growth and enhanced market impact.

