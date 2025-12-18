PZ Retaining Africa Business With Ambitious Growth Plans

PZ Cussons has announced that it is retaining its Africa business and sets out ambitious growth plans for the business, as part of a wider Group strategy built upon a portfolio balanced between Developed and Emerging markets.

In April 2024, PZ Cussons announced plans to conduct a strategic review of its Africa operations. As part of the review, the Group announced the sale of its 50 per cent equity interest in PZ Wilmar Limited, its non-core edible oils business in Nigeria, to Wilmar International Limited (“Wilmar”), its joint venture partner for a total consideration of $70 million.

The Group received significant levels of interest from a number of parties regarding the wider Africa portfolio. The Board has, however, concluded that the greatest value for shareholders will be created by retaining the business and building a Group portfolio balanced between its Developed markets of United Kingdom and Australia/ New Zealand and its Emerging markets of Indonesia and Nigeria.

*Strategic plans to grow the Africa business* The Group is now setting out plans to build a winning portfolio of locally-loved brands, building on the improved momentum achieved in recent years.

This will be delivered through three key pillars: 1. Core growth: Growing the core business in Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana through consistently delivering best-inclass fundamentals of brand-building, distribution expansion, Revenue Growth Management, in-store execution and use of digital.

These factors, including the fact that the Nigerian business has, since FY22, more than doubled the number of stores which it serves directly, have been major contributors to the business’ growth in recent years.