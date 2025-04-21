PZ Names Director

Share

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr Anthony Ikemefuna Idigbe to its board as an independent non-executive director. The appointment, according to a statement signed by its company secretary, ALSEC Nominees Limited was subject to ratification at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the organisation.

He has over 40 years of experience in corporate governance, insolvency, business restructuring, arbitration, dispute resolution, privatisation, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and oil and gas.

Idigbe, who obtained a degree in law at University of Ife in 1982 is a senior partner at PUNUKA Attorneys and Solicitors.

He is a member of the Board of Directors (Trustees) of the Canadian Association of Nigerian Lawyers (CANL); Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dominican University, Ibadan; fellow of the Institute of Directors Nigeria (IOD), INSOL International, the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, London, the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN) and the International Bar Association (IBA); member of the Association of International Energy Negotiators (AIEN), London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA); Lagos Court of Arbitration (LCA), International Chamber of Commerce, Nigeria (ICCN), American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI) and International Insolvency Institute (III).

He was appointed the National Legal Adviser for the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) in May 2023.

