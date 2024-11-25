PZ Engages CFO

Share

P Z Cussons Nigeria has appointed Mr. Oludare Elusakin as new chief financial officer.

In a statement by the company, Elusakin’s appointment followed the expiration of the contract of the interim Chief Finance Officer, Mr Brian Egan on December 20 2024, adding that the Nigerian Exchange Limited had been notified of the appointment.

Elusakin is a commercial and finance leader with over 18 years of experience in financial planning and analysis, business performance management, strategy, project management, process improvement, shared service, operations finance, ERP implementation, controllership, fundraising, reporting, and compliance.

Also, he has held several senior-level finance roles in major multinationals, across different geographies, and in various industries including Fast Moving Consumer Group (FMCG), health technology, manufacturing, renewable energy, hospital management, and quick service restaurants.

