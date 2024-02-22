PZ Cussons Shareholders to Meet Over Company’s Performance

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has called an extra-ordinary general meeting of its shareholders after it suf- fered a N73.8 billion loss, which brought the value of its net assets into the red zone. In a notice of the EGM filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Tuesday, the meeting will consider both the unaudited financial statement for the period ending November 30, 2023, and measures to address the negative net assets value of the company.

PZ Cussons had in September announced a plan to buyout the 26.73 per cent of shares held by minority investors at the rate of N21 per unit and delist from the Nigerian exchange. The buyout price had since been increased to N23 per share. The explanatory note accompanying the notice of the EGM said that Q2’23/24 unaudited interim financial statements of the company showed that its had fall- en into a negative net asset position.

For the half-year period ended November 30, 2023, the firm reported a 19 per cent hike in its revenue to N68.09 billion. However, it returned a pre-tax loss of N73.79 billion and a post-tax loss of N74.14 billion, which was a 1,067 per cent plunge from a prof- it of N7.67 billion in the previous period.

The explanatory note signed by its Company Secretary, Olubukola Olonade-Agaga, said the ongoing depreciation of the naira and “decrease in volumes of approximately six per cent over- all resulted in an operating loss of N73.8 billion for the first six months of the 2023/2024 financial year.

"In addition, the company had a foreign exchange loss of N87 billion on our foreign currency-denominated trade obligations, negatively impacting our operating result."