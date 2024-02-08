PZ Cussons’ Shareholders Bear Brunt Of FX Loss

PZ Cussons in its 2024 interim result for the six months ending December 2, 2023, reported an FX loss of £88.2 million as a result of the devaluation of the naira since June last year.

The personal health- care products and consumer goods company’s report released on February 7, 2024, indicated that beyond the reported FX loss, the naira devaluation severely impacted the company’s financial performance in terms of its operating profit, revenue, dividend payment, and so on.

As a result of the huge material financial impact of the naira devaluation, the board reduced the interim dividend to shareholders by 44 percent to 1.50p. “As indicated in previous announcements, the devaluation of the naira has had a significant impact on our financial results and comparisons to the prior year.

The foreign exchange loss in the period was £88.2 million and was wholly the result of the devaluation of the Naira which fell by 51 per cent between 31 May 2023 and 2 December 2023.

“Statutory results show an operating loss of £89.7 million having been materially impacted by these foreign exchange losses, revenue declined by 17.8% (£59.8 million) to £277.1 million of which £52.9 million was attributable to the naira devaluation.

“Given the material financial impact of the naira devaluation, the Board has determined it is prudent to reduce the interim divi- dend by 44 per cent to 1.50p” Chief Executive of PZ Cussons, Jonathan Myers, disclosed in the report.

Continuing, Myers said: “The most significant challenge we have faced by far has been the devaluation of the Nigerian Naira, which is today around 70% weaker than a year ago, representing the biggest drop in the currency’s history.

“As we set out in September 2023, macroeconomic developments in Nigeria would be the key determinant of the FY24 results. Whilst we continue to make good progress in managing this volatility, the further devaluation in recent weeks will inevitably impact our FY23 results.