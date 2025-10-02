PZ Cussons Nigeria’s Profit Surges 390% On Asset Disposal

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has showcased an impressive turnaround in profitability for the first quarter ended August 31, 2025, signaling a strong recovery and strategic operational improvements. The company generated revenue of N59.01 billion, representing a remarkable 48 per cent increase compared to N39.99 billion during the same period last year.

This robust top-line growth translated into a significant improvement in profitability, as the company reported an operating profit of N21.59 billion, marking a remarkable recovery from an operating loss of (N4.10 billion) in Q1 2024/25. Similarly, profit after tax surged to a solid N13.49 billion, a stark contrast to the (N4.65 billion) loss recorded in the prior-year quarter.

This turnaround is underscored by a Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) of N3.29, a striking improvement from the loss per share of (N1.16) observed in the same quarter of the previous year. Key insights from the financial statement indicate that the notable profit for the quarter was significantly bolstered by a one-off profit of N11.91 billion from the disposal of fixed assets.

This financial gain emerged from the company’s strategic decision to divest non-core depot facilities, aimed at optimizing operations and focusing on core competencies. The company’s total assets rose to N183.49 billion, reflecting an increase of N14.58 billion or 8.64 per cent, compared to N168.90 billion as of May 31, 2025.

Total liabilities saw a modest increment, standing at N187.34 billion, which is a slight rise of N1.10 billion or 0.59 per cent from N186.24 billion at the close of the previous financial year. Notably, the company’s equity position has undergone significant improvement; total equity transitioned from a deficit of (N17.34 billion) to a reduced deficit of (N3.85 billion), principally driven by the impressive profit performance recorded during the quarter.

Analysis of the cash flow statement during this period reveals a mixed financial picture. Despite achieving high profitability, Net cash flow from operating activities was negative at (N12.46 billion), largely attributable to a substantial increase in both inventories and trade receivables, which indicate potential liquidity challenges.