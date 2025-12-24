PZ Cussons Nigeria Returns To Profit As Half-Year Revenue Jumps 33%

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has reported a strong turnaround in its unaudited interim financial results for the half year ended November 30, 2025, posting robust revenue growth and a return to profitability amid improved operating performance.

According to the financial statements released to the Nigerian Exchange, group revenue rose by 33 per cent to N127.90 billion, compared with N96.46 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024. The revenue expansion was supported by stronger sales volumes, improved pricing and more stable operating conditions.

Operating profit surged to N37.95 billion in the review period, reversing an operating loss of N3.32 billion posted a year earlier.

Profit before tax also improved significantly to N37.91 billion, compared with a loss of N5.52 billion in the prior period, reflecting tighter cost controls and better gross margins.

After accounting for income tax expenses of N16.48 billion, the group recorded a profit after tax of N21.43 billion, a sharp turnaround from the N7.01 billion loss reported in the previous year.

Profit attributable to equity holders stood at N20.52 billion, compared with a loss of N6.65 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. Earnings per share rose to 5.17 kobo, from a loss per share of 1.67 kobo recorded a year earlier, underlining the company’s improved profitability.

A breakdown of the profit and loss statement shows that gross profit for the half year increased to N34.27 billion from N27.01 billion, while operating efficiencies and foreign exchange gains of N8.64 billion further boosted earnings.

Selling, distribution and administrative expenses were kept under control relative to revenue growth, supporting the sharp improvement in operating profit. The company’s financial position also strengthened during the period.

Total assets increased to N179.42 billion as at November 30, 2025, from N168.90 billion at the end of May 2025. Total equity turned positive at N4.09 billion, compared with a negative equity position of N17.34 billion previously, reflecting the impact of the return to profitability.