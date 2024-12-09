PZ Cussons Appoints CFO

Share

PZ Cussons has appointed Mr. Oludare Ebenezer Elusakin as chief financial officer, following the retirement of the interim CFO.

In a disclosure by the company’s Secretary, ALSEC NOMINEES LIMITED, made available at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and communicated to shareholders, the appointment came after the conclusion of the interim tenure of Mr. Brian Egan, whose contract expired the same day, adding that the company had expressed deep gratitude to Mr. Egan for his invaluable contributions during his time as interim CFO and extended best wishes for his future endeavors.

The company added that the outgoing interim CFO, Mr. Brian Egan would formally leave the company on December 20, 2024. Elusakin is a seasoned commercial and financial strategist with over 18 years of professional experience across diverse industries and disciplines.

