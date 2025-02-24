PZ Appoints Director

Share

PZ Cussons Nigeria has appointed Richard Walker as director. In a statement by the company secretary, ALSEC Nominees Limited, the new appointment was subject to ratification at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The company noted that its shareholders, investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited had been notified that the Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc had approved the appointment of Walker as a director.

Walker joined PZ Cussons in January 2022 as the group director of tax and treasury and brings significant experience in treasury, tax, capital markets and corporate finance gained over two decades of global senior finance roles across various industries.

It added: “We are confident that he will contribute significantly to the ongoing strategic direction of the Company.”

