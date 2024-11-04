Pyrates Offers Free Medical Support To Delta Residents

Share

At least 300 hundred residents, including women and children of Egini, Ujewvu and other neighbouring communities in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, were beneficiaries of a free medical mission organised by the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) otherwise called Pyrates at the weekend.

The outreach, which was part of NAS’s quarterly meetings at the Primary Healthcare Centre, Egini, offered eye care, dental care and other medical interventions.

Chairman of Udu Local Government, Vincent Oyibode, lauded NAS for the intervention and called on residents to avail themselves of the opportunity.

“The Seadogs have not only provided free healthcare to Egini people, but have also extended services to the larger Udu community. This gesture is commendable and is in support of our local health facilities, which often struggle with resources,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, First Mate and NAS Chief Administrative Officer, Dr. Kenechukwu Eneli, said the initiative was aimed at providing medical help to underserved communities as well as advocate for improved healthcare access.

