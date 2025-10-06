Pyrates Confraternity Leads Awareness March Against Addiction, Street Life

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has called for urgent national action to confront the growing twin crises of drug abuse and homelessness that continue to devastate Nigeria’s youth and vulnerable populations.

On October 4, all NAS chapters across Nigeria, in collaboration with offshore chapters worldwide, embarked on a simultaneous advocacy march themed “National Campaign Against Drug Abuse and Homelessness.”

The initiative forms part of NAS’s enduring commitment to advancing social justice, defending human dignity, and promoting a humane and equitable society.

In his statement yesterday, the NAS Cap’n, Dr Joseph Oteri, said the campaign was designed to draw national attention to the worsening cycle of addiction and destitution that undermines Nigeria’s human capital and social stability.

He said: “We cannot turn away while millions of young Nigerians are trapped in the vicious cycle of drug addiction, poverty, and homelessness.

“As an organisation founded on humanistic ideals, we are committed to prevention, rehabilitation, and reintegration initiatives that restore dignity and hope to our people.”