PYNE- NESG Africa Tourism Conference 2023 For Sept 6

Organisers of the annual PYNE Awards in collaboration with the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), has unveiled plans for the first even PYNE-NESG Africa Tourism Conference, which is scheduled to hold in Lagos between September 6 and 8. With theme, Tourism in Africa: Catalyst for Accelerated Economic Empowerment, the organisers in a statement noted that, ‘‘the conference’s main goals are to address some of the barriers to intra-African travel in the African tourism sector and to share best practices for boosting visitor numbers to the continent while preserving its natural resources, cultural ‘‘As our guest, we are confident that your participation and attendance will help us realise one of our event’s strategic goals, which is to support sustainable development projects, facilitate simple access inside Africa, and boost the efficiency of domestic travel and intra-African travel.’’

It further stated that the conference as ‘‘a game-changing event,’’ is designed for different operator and stakeholders to, ‘‘take advantage of this opportunity to gather with policymakers, industry experts, and pioneers across Africa as we shape the future of African tourism together.’’

Adding that it would among other things focus on, ‘‘Engaging in discussions on overcoming challenges in the African tourism sector, fostering sustainable development, and enhancing practices and strategies to make tourism in Africa globally competitive and profitable; Exploration of the dynamic linkages between tourism, sports, creative, and cultural industries; ‘‘Inspiring ideas on leveraging technology for an enhanced tourism experience; and Empowering women and youth through inclusive tourism initiatives.

‘‘We are opening our doors to all African pioneers and players in the tourism, travel, aviation, and hospitality sectors. About 19 African nations, including Nigeria, Namibia, Botswana, Uganda, Mozambique, Senegal, Tanzania, Ethiopia, South Africa, Ghana, Gabon, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin Republic, Ma Malawi, Cameroon, Egypt, Morocco, Rwanda, and Kenya, are expected to participate at the three days conference. In attendance also will be tourism and allied sector ministers, ambassadors, and stakeholders in the global tourism sector.