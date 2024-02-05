PWS: Kwara Govt Empowers 8,000 Unemployed Youths, Women 

Kwara State Government has begun fresh disbursement to 8,o000 unemployed youths, including women under its Public Workfare Scheme (PWS).

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Ag. General Manager, Kwara State Social Investment Programmes (KWASSIP) Dr Abdulwasiu Olayinka Tejidini.

Tejidini said the workfare scheme commenced on Monday, February 5 after weeks of enumeration process that spanned the 16 local government areas of the state.

“In the last few weeks, our team at KWASSIP has toured the 16 local government areas of Kwara State to enumerate beneficiaries of the public workfare scheme.

“The scheme is another impactful initiative of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq targeted at empowering young people and actively engaging them to become productive members of the society.

“Each beneficiary has started getting financial support in the sum of N25,000. Like many other social investment programmes of the administration, the public workfare scheme will contribute to the socio-economic well-being of our people in the state,” the statement read.

The public workforce scheme is another layer of relief package planned by the government to grant the people succour amidst biting inflation in the country.