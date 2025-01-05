PWKY To Promote Peace, Love Among Kwara Youths – Dr Apaokagi

Share

As this year’s edition of “Play With Kwara Youth 4.0” draws to a close, one of the sponsors of the project and Coach, Dr Badiru Apaokagi has underscored the platform’s potential to strengthen bonds and groom future leaders in Kwara State and beyond.

He noted that the just concluded edition is a significant advancement from previous editions and indicates its prospects as a major platform to promote peace and love among the youths, “who represent the largest demographic of our population.”

Dr Apaokagi spoke in Ilorin when he hosted his team, Team Apaokagi to a dinner.

Team Apaokagi, who captured the hearts of spectators with their spectacular performance, discipline, and team spirit finished in third in the six-team tournament. Team MOH emerged winners of the fourth edition, while Team HOL were the first runner-up. Team JCR were fourth on the log, and Team Otukoko were fifth, while Team MOK were the last on the table with just two points and a lot of chicken feathers at a tournament that brings together youths from the 16 local government areas of Kwara.

Speaking at the dinner to celebrate his team, Apaokagi showered encomium on his team for their outstanding performance and team spirit all through the contest.

He also hailed the organizers for creating a platform for the youths to come together, discover talents and share values.

He emphasized that if the tournament continues with the same dedication and tempo, it will become a significant avenue for nurturing leadership and professional excellence.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for your steadfastness, dedication, and commitment to the fourth edition of Play With Kwara Youth (PWKY 4.0). You have demonstrated incredible capacity and energy to achieve our goals.

“The show of love, friendship and sportsmanship has brought us this far, and I believe that not lifting the trophy was merely a test of faith. Indeed, we are champions.

“I dedicate the award for Best Coach to all of you for your willingness to learn and for making my role as your coach so rewarding. Your support and team spirit carried us to the final whistle,” Dr Apaokagi submitted.

Speaking on behalf of the other team members at the dinner, Mallam Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir expressed gratitude to God for bringing everyone together and for the success of the outing without any infringement.

He acknowledged Coach Apaokagi for his dedication, commitment, and support for PWKY 4.0 and the success of Team Apaokagi.

Abdulqadir congratulated Apaokagi on his award as Best Coach in the tourney. He also congratulated the new PWKY Ambassador, Abdulrasaq Babatunde Aiyelabegan, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“You are truly a complete gentleman and an exceptional team leader. We are fortunate to be your team members. This has been the best experience anyone could wish for.

“Your simplicity, involvement, and approach have created a positive atmosphere for our team. The love, discipline, and unity we shared both on and off the pitch reflect your admirable personality.

“Thank you for your generous physical, financial, and emotional support throughout the tournament and afterwards. Together, we have achieved great things under your leadership,” he said.

Abdulqadir also commended the event organizers, praising them for choosing sports to promote love, peace, and togetherness among Kwara youths.

He prayed to Almighty God to strengthen them in their quest to improve in future editions.

The convener, Mutiu Yusuf Olaitan, aka Young_sturaro, in his remark, praised everyone for their individual and collective roles in making yet another successful sports tournament in Kwara.

He expressed delight that the tournament continues to achieve its goal of promoting love and peace and building a strong spirit of camaraderie among Kwara youths.

The convener, Mutiu Yusuf Olaitan, assured that the next edition of Play With Kwara Youth (PWKY) will be better.

The captain of Team Apaokagi, Nasif Sholagberu, expressed his appreciation to the coach and the entire team for the spirit and energy invested in the fourth edition of PWKY.

The dinner was a colourful and unprecedented affair, with a variety of food and drinks. The atmosphere was filled with merriment and camaraderie, creating lasting memories.

