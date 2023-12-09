PWDs Task Govts, Organisations On Discrimination, Stigmatisation

Panelists at a dialogue organized by Center for Citizens with Disabilities, CCD, in Umuahia, Abia State capital, have demanded deliberate government policies against discrimination stigmatization and non-inclusion of People with Disabilities, PWDs, in the society and government programmes. The group also called on organisations to see its members as bonafide members of the society entitled to human and constitutional rights.

The roundtable dialogue, organised to mark this year’s International Day of Persons Living with Disabilities, drew the attention of governments and organizations to the discrimination they still suffer with regards to emand admission in schools and called for a change of policy and attitude.

The female panelists also highlighted the peculiar discrimination and barriers, including sexual abuse, unemployment, lack of education and others that they constantly contend with and appealed to the government for financial empowerment as well as skills acquisition to make them self-reliant. Addressing the PWDs, Governor Alex Otti charged them to resist all forms of discrimination by reasons of their disability.

Otti, represented by his Special Assistant on Persons with Disabilities, PWDs, Hon David Anyaele, charged the group to take advantage of government programmes and policies, which he said were without discrimination against any group.