PWD, Vulnerable Lament Exclusion From Intervention Programmes In Ondo

People living with disabilities (PWD) and other vulnerable groups in Ondo State have lamented their exclusion from the social intervention programmes of both the state and Federal Governments.

The Representative of the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Idowu Oluwashola-Philip, decried the persistent discrimination faced by people living with disabilities despite calls for inclusion. He explained that stigmatisation and misconceptions continue to hinder social acceptance.

Oluwashola-Philip spoke during a Dialogue on Social Protection organised under the ACT Naija project, a project under the New Initiatives for Social Development (NISD), and in partnership with the Ondo State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

According to him, “People often avoid associating with us because they believe disability is contagious, but that is not true. Inclusion must go beyond policies to reflect in people’s behaviour and institutional practices.”

This development came as the New Initiatives for Social Development (NISD) discovered that less than nine per cent of the 5.3 million citizens of the state have benefited from any form of social intervention programmes

The NISD state Project Officer, Mrs Adedoyin Adebisi Patrick, said the findings exposed deep gaps in awareness, coordination, and inclusion across the state’s welfare system.

‎The NISD seeks to strengthen social protection systems across Nigeria through citizen engagement, evidence-based advocacy, and improved accountability.

‎Mrs Patrick said that the low coverage calls for urgent reforms to ensure equity, transparency, and wider inclusion, particularly for vulnerable groups such as women, youths, and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

‎According to her, the Act Naija project is currently being implemented in seven states, which are Borno, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, Kogi, Ondo, Osun, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with a focus on strengthening policy coordination and citizen participation in social welfare programmes.

Patrick revealed that the state baseline assessment found that only nine percent of surveyed households had benefited from programmes such as Conditional Cash Transfers, school feeding, education grants, and health insurance in the last 12 months.

She stressed that about 80 percent of the interventions came from government agencies, while non-governmental organisations accounted for the remaining 20 percent.

‎The report highlighted gender and disability challenges, showing that 64 percent of persons with disabilities were unaware of any social protection programme, and 75 percent had never benefited from one. ‎It added that there was no dedicated structure to track inclusion outcomes, and gender-responsive budgeting was largely absent.

‎While acknowledging that Ondo State has a Social Protection Law enacted in 2016, the assessment observed that weak coordination, irregular disbursements, and poor monitoring continue to limit the effectiveness of interventions. Programmes such as the Abiye initiative and GEEP were also found to suffer from poor implementation and limited reach.

‎The NISD Project Manager, Steve Stado, stressed that social inclusion is not a charity but a fundamental human right of every individual, especially vulnerable people.

‎Stado emphasised that the essence of social protection lies in ensuring that vulnerable citizens have access to the support they need to live with dignity

‎He said, “Social protection is not charity work, it is a fundamental human right. When we implemented social protection intervention, we are not doing anyone a favour; it is their right. We have resources that enable us to roll out these interventions; however, there have been some challenges, which include limited coverage, inadequate and inconsistent funding.

‎”We looked at some of these challenges, and one thing we want to do is to discuss the way forward and how we can overcome the challenges. During the discussion, I believe we would be able to have a way forward. Social protection is not only the responsibility of a few or the government, but of all of us. We all have a role to play in social protection.”

The stakeholders, including the PWD, were vulnerable at the dialogue, calling for stronger collaboration between government and civil society from the planning stage to implementation.

They also advocated regular awareness campaigns, equitable beneficiary selection, and the publication of annual social protection performance reports to enhance transparency.

‎The dialogue recommended that the Ondo State government reform key programmes such as Abiye and ORANGHIS by embedding them in a broader, legally backed framework with stable funding. It also urged the strengthening of the Technical Working Committee to coordinate efforts among ministries, agencies, and development partners.

‎The state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Prince Leke Adegbite, expressed disappointment over the way governments and organisations handle social protection programmes.

‎According to him, many initiatives have failed to achieve their objectives due to a lack of sincerity and poor targeting.

He added, “Various social protection measures by the government and other organisations have not achieved the desired results. That is why governments use them to leverage the masses. Those who truly need protection should be the ones benefiting.”