PWD: Tinubu To Set Up Task Force, Shut Down Public Buildings Over Non-Compliance

…as legislators make case for disability trust fund

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government has concluded plans to set up a task force that will shut down public buildings that have failed the compliance test in providing accessibility to Persons With Disabilities (PWD).

He has also called on the 36 state governors to institute state-owned disability commissions to support inclusivity and with grassroots as the target.

Tinubu who revealed this on Wednesday in commemoration of the 2023 International Day of Persons With Disabilities in Abuja said the call is not a plea or favour been done to persons with special needs, but an act that remains a statutory right for the PWD.

Represented by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Beta Edu, the President said that the budgetary allocation approved by the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities has been low and unacceptable.

Speaking on the 2023 theme tagged “Renewing hope together for disability-inclusive societies”, the President urged that moving forward, the National Assembly must recognize the need to improve the Commission’s budgetary allocation.

He said: “Plans have been concluded and a tax force will soon be in place to ensure that public buildings are People With Disabilities friendly. This is not a plea or a favour, it is enshrined in the constitution that such is their right.

“We will move from place to place and buildings will be shut down with the backing of Mr. President for noncompliance. Therefore, all public buildings must create all accessibility mediums before we arrive” she said.

In the same vein, legislators have called for the establishment of a disabilities trust fund at the national and state levels while insisting that disability laws that have been domiciled in states must be made operational.

Declaring the ceremony open, the Senator representing Imo West, Osita Izunaso said if education, health, and other sectors have trust funds, the same can be applied in the case of PWD.

He said moving forward, the amendment of the Bill on PWD had passed its second reading in the red chamber and part of the issues to be reconsidered will include the five percent employment opportunity which has captured only the public sector to include the private sector as well.

He said: “If education and other sectors have a trust fund, why can’t PWD? We don’t need to rely on budgetary allocations if the trust fund is there.

“The amendment bill has passed the second reading and part of what we will be looking at is the five percent employment opportunity which is only in the public sector. Why not in the private sector too? They give PWD certificates to distinguish them from others. This is discriminatory. There are other ways that PWD can be recognized other than through the issuance of certificates.”

Also, the House committee Chairman for PWD, Bashir Daudu, said a lot will be heard about the amendment of the PWD bill in the year 2024, noting that one recognisable challenge “is that people are still not aware of it despite that it took two decades for it to be signed in 2018 and became effective in 2019.”

He said, already, the narrative has been changed with PWD recording at the rural settlements and a lot will be done in collaboration with civil society organisations.

The highlight of the event was the distribution of wheelchairs, iPhones for the blind, doorbells, talking clocks, sewing machines, clippers, and other materials aimed at making life better for the PWDs.