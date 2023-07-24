PWD: FG offers health insurance opportunities to 500 persons

The Federal Government says it has enrolled 500 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), to enhanc access to quality healthcare services.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Dr Sani Gwarzo, stated this at a symbolic presentation of the NHIS Identity Cards to the beneficiaries in Abuja. According to him, the move will ensure affordable healthcare coverage for PwDs across the country. Gwarzo spoke when he led a delegation to the palace of the traditional ruler and Head of the PwDs at Karo Majiji in Abuja.

The enrolment exercise was facilitated by the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD). The exercise was meant to alleviate the suffering being faced by PwDs in accessing affordable healthcare services. He said the government began implementation of the pilot scheme in the Federal Capital Territory and expected to be extended to the 36 states of the federation. Also, the Executive Secretary, NCPWD, Mr James Lalu assured PwDs of his determination to support their welfare and education of their children, to ensure a better future within the disability community.

The Commission, he said, secured employment opportunities for PwDs in government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). ”This is in fulfilment of the five per cent employment opportunities for Persons with Disabilities in line with the NCPWD establishment Act,” he said