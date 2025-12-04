PWD Day: KBSG Empowers 1,000, Promotes Inclusive Society

The Kebbi State Government has empowered 1,000 persons with disabilities (PWDs) as part of its commitment to building an inclusive society and advancing social progress.

A breakdown of the intervention shows that 250 beneficiaries received ₦200,000 each through the Renewed Hope Initiative, 650 beneficiaries received a special capital grant of ₦100,000, while 100 others were provided with solar-powered tricycles to enhance mobility and economic independence.

Flagging off the empowerment programme in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, the Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of persons with disabilities.

He said the government has ensured that the needs of PWDs are central to development planning, rather than an afterthought.

Senator Tafida encouraged beneficiaries to embrace vocational and skills-acquisition opportunities supported by the government, noting that such training remains key to economic self-reliance.

He assured continued support from the administration of Governor Nasiru Idris and commended the resilience, determination, and spirit of persons with disabilities in the state.

In her remarks, the First Lady of Kebbi State, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris, announced that 250 persons with special needs would receive ₦200,000 each under the Renewed Hope Initiative of the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

She noted that in addition to the state government’s ₦100,000 support to 650 beneficiaries and the provision of 100 solar-powered tricycles, she was contributing 1,000 bags of rice to further assist the beneficiaries.

Governor Nasir Idris, she added, has also ensured the availability of assistive devices, educational support, and skills-acquisition programmes for PWDs across the state.

In his address, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Needs, Comrade Abba Muhammad Isah, praised Governor Idris for establishing the State Persons with Disability Commission and for sustaining support to vulnerable groups.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Commission, Anas Malami Gwandu, commended both the Governor and the First Lady for their unwavering commitment to the welfare of PWDs.

The Commissioner for Special Duties, Zayyanu Umar Aliero, said the event, held under the global theme “Fostering Disability-Inclusive Societies for Advancing Social Progress” aligns with international efforts to promote inclusion, empowerment, and support for vulnerable groups.

He clarified that the total of 1,000 beneficiaries comprises the 250 recipients under the Renewed Hope Initiative, 650 special grant beneficiaries, and 100 beneficiaries of the solar-powered tricycles.

Highlights of the event included the official flag-off by the Deputy Governor and the First Lady, as well as performances by selected artistes.