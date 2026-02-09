PWC: West Africa Region’s Inflation To Ease To 11.1% In 2026

Inflationary pressure in the West Africa region is projected to decline in 2026 fiscal year to 11.1 per cent from 15.7 2025, according to Statisense which credits its findings to PricewaterhouseCoopers( Pwc).

In a Statisense data shared at the weekend via X handle formerly known as Twitter, inflation in West Africa is expected to cut in nearly half in just two years after it surged from 12.6 per cent in 2021 to 21.4 per cent in 2024, driven by high food and energy prices and currency pressures in major economies like Nigeria and Ghana.

The West African region experienced a major spike in inflation in 2024 rising to 21.4 per cent, higher than a relative lower inflation rate of 12.6 per cent in 2021,17.1 per cent in 2022, 20.6 per cent figure of 2023 and 21.4 per cent rate of 2024.

The PWC in a 2026 economic growth forecast for the region notes that economic growth across West Africa is expected to reach 4.2 per cent in 2026 supported by continued domestic demand, expanding infrastructure and energy projects, and rising oil and gas output in countries such as Senegal and Niger, as well as sustained policy reforms that continue to boost investment and macroeconomic stability in key economies, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Cote d’ Ivoire.

It based its projection on continuous easing in the monetary policies by the Central Banks in the region in 2026. “Looking ahead to 2026, monetary policy in West Africa is expected to continue easing gradually as inflationary pressures subside and economic growth strengthens.