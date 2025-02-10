PwC Survey: Sub-Saharan Africa’s CEOs Optimistic About Economy’s Future

Share

The PwC 2025 Global CEO Survey has shown that 63 per cent of CEOs in sub-Saharan Africa are increasingly optimistic about the future of the global economy.

The survey also shows that 50 per cent of the region’s CEOs have entered new sectors in the past five years in an effort to embrace reinvention more aggressively.

Commenting on the report, Dion Shango, PwC Africa CEO, said: “Today’s competitive business environment is characterised by a multitude of significant factors.

Among them is the imperative for leaders to adapt to emerging technologies and reinvent their business model.

“CEOs are under immense pressure to keep their organisations viable, and for many in Africa, they have earned their stripes handling complex challenges.

This has highlighted their unique resilience and given them a competitive edge in today’s global market. Under the theme ‘From resilience to reinvention’, our CEO Survey highlights these crucial insights from leaders in Sub-Saharan Africa and shows that their resilience has blossomed into something more powerful—optimism.”

Lullu Krugel, PwC South Africa chief economist and Africa sustainability leader, stated: “This upward shift in confidence … suggests that these business leaders see clear opportunities ahead, setting a positive foundation for their own business strategies and growth plans.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s optimism about global economic growth is also being driven by several key factors — among them are declining interest rates, a downward trend in inflation, improved energy security and fuel exports.”

CEOs, according to the survey, are also increasingly focusing on the factors that will drive their economic viability in the coming years.

Almost twothirds (64%) identified making the correct strategic choices and enhancing organisational efficiency as the factors that will most influence their businesses’ economic viability.

This is notably higher than their global counterparts, where 55 per cent and 48 per cent respectively shared this view.

