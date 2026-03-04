PwC Survey: AI To Transform 49% Of Jobs In Africa By 2029

Findings from the PwC’s “Africa Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey,” indicate that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will trans- form 49 per cent of jobs in Africa within three years.

The survey, which saw 49,843 workers surveyed in 48 countries across 28 sectors, also reveals that whilst AI introduces un- certainty, 64 per cent of African workers feel confident in their job security.

Presenting the key findings of the survey at a forum recently, the Associ- ate Director, Workforce Transformation, PwC Ghana, David Tsey, said that the report shows that overall, AI use is strong as 64 per cent of African workers used it at work in the past year, above the 54 per cent global average.

It also indicated that only 17 per cent used AI daily. Mr Tsey indicated that there is significant excitement and curiosity across Africa regarding the use of AI.

According to him, many employees are optimistic about how AI will transform the workplace. He explained that there is “a lot of excitement, a lot of curiosity, and a lot of positive feeling” about the impact AI will have on work.

Workforce Transformation Africa Leader at PwC South Africa, Dr Dayalan Govender, advised leaders to understand their organisation.

He said: “What makes your employees tick? Next thing is, you get those millennials, or you get this Gen Z coming to your business. You know what they like? They like flexibility in terms of how they work. It’s more output-driven. But we want to see your output.”