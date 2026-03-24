PwC: Rising Transport, Energy Costs May Weaken Credit Quality In Logistics, Others

Rising transport and energy costs, occasioned by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could lead to a weakening of credit quality in logistics, consumer goods, and manufacturing portfolios, PwC Nigeria has said.

The professional services firm stated this in a report titled, “How the global energy shock could potentially reshape Nigeria’s economic outlook.”

It said that while factors such as the, “duration and scale of the conflict, disruptions to global oil supply and shipping routes, volatility in global commodity and financial markets, exchange rate dynamics, and the effectiveness of Nigeria’s fiscal and monetary policy response,” will determine the conflict’s ultimate impact on Nigeria, these effects create heightened cost and operating uncertainty for businesses, “particularly through energy, transport, and input prices.”

Thus, according to the report, “firms will, therefore, need to anticipate potential cost increases, review exposure across supply chains and logistics, and prepare mitigation measures to manage the financial pressures that may arise if the conflict persists.”

On how the conflict will impact the financial sector, for instance, the report said: “Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) 50 bps cut to 26.5% in February signals cautious easing, but if inflation reverses in Q2, the central bank may tighten policy.

Rising transport and energy costs weaken credit quality in logistics, consumer goods, and manufacturing portfolios, while high funding costs suppress corporate borrowing appetite.”

Also, on the conflict’s likely impact on the manufacturing and industrial sector, the report stated: “Manufacturers face inflation predominantly through diesel and logistics costs, raising production expenses and squeezing margins.

With weak consumer purchasing power, firms have limited room to pass costs forward, which pressures profitability and delays new investment. This environment heightens the importance of supply-chain optimisation, alternative energy solutions, and operational efficiency to manage volatility.”

Similarly, for the consumer goods and retail sector, the report said: “Consumer-facing businesses continue to operate in a demand-constrained environment as real income remains weak. Transport-linked cost increases feed directly into shelf prices, reducing affordability and lowering volumes.

As a result, margins tighten because firms must balance price increases against the risk of losing customers, making pricing discipline and product mix optimisation critical.”