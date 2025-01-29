PwC: Rising Government Borrowing May Crowd Out Private Sector Credit

Share

Leading professional services firm, PwC Nigeria, has said that the government’s continued reliance on debt instruments for funding of its activities may reduce access to credit for private sector investment.

The firm stated this in its “2025 Nigeria Budget and Economic Outlook” report released over the weekend. Noting that the Federal Government’s 2025 budget “adds N7.4 trillion in debt” the firm said that while the country’s recently oversubscribed Eurobond issuance reflects investor confidence, “rising debt risks may reduce access to credit for private investment.”

It further stated: “Debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 50.7 per cent recorded in October 2024 remains above the 40 per cent debt to GDP threshold. The proposed fiscal deficit of N13.8 trillion (3.87% of GDP) in 2025, exceeds the three per cent limit set by the 2007 Fiscal Responsibility Act.

“Rising bilateral and multilateral debt in Nigeria indicates potential future financial pressure if not matched by economic growth and revenue generation, highlighting significant debt sustainability issues.”

The firm, which predicted that fiscal pressures may persist in 2025, “due to rising debt service obligations, increased government spending, and limited revenue mobilization,” opined that, “Addressing these challenges will require urgent efforts to enhance revenue generation and implement fiscal consolidation measures.”

“In 2025, exchange rate dynamics will influence total debt, with further naira devaluation increasing external debt burdens.

The oversubscription of Nigeria’s $2.2 billion Eurobond, with a peak order book of over $9 billion, highlights investor confidence but adds to the debt load.

Reliance on debt instruments without matching revenue-generating investments risks crowding out private sector investment and worsening debt sustainability in the long term,” it added.

Pointing out that rising government spending has strained liquidity and negatively impacted inflation control, PwC emphasised that, “Coordinated monetary and fiscal policies are critical for a stable investment environment in 2025.”

