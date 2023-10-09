PwC projects 3% growth for Nigeria in 2024

Unabating inflationary pressures and the rise in the cost of living will likely result in Nigeria recording marginal real economic growth of 2.8 per cent and three per cent in 2023 and 2024 respectively, PwC Nigeria has predicted.

The firm stated this in its “Nigeria Economic Outlook-October 2023,” report released over the weekend.

The report said: “Inflation is expected to rise in the short to medium-term on the basis of increased petroleum prices and a devalued naira on food, transport and non-food prices • Petroleum products expected to rise on the back of the rise in the international oil price. This will impact the food, transport and core inflation.

“Continued inflationary growth and rise in the cost of living may lead to marginal real economic growth in the medium term. PwC projects 2.8 per cent growth rate for Nigeria in 2023 and three per cent in 2024.”

The report also predicted that consumers are likely to be pressured by higher prices causing demand to slow down, stating that “wage adjustments (are) unlikely to be on par with inflation simultaneously and proportionately.”

Furthermore, the report said that high foreign exchange rates may drive up cost of goods and services thus impacting negatively on companies’ performance.

In addition, it stated that businesses may likely incur losses due to the impact of increased interest rates, devaluation losses, among other challenges.

The report also said that the lack of forward guidance on FX policy and unsettled backlog of FX obligations may continue to impact investor sentiment as investors may adopt a wait and see approach due to lack of forward guidance on FX policy, adding that “the unsettled FX backlogs may lead to scarcity of goods and inputs for manufacturing and trade leading to further increase in prices.”

Similarly, it predicted that capital reallocation from the Nigeria’s economy may continue to impact foreign investment flows in the short to medium term.

According to the report, government spending will head north but continue to be constrained by debt servicing obligations and huge fiscal deficit