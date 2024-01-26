PWC Projects 3.1% GDP Growth for 2024

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has said that it expects Nige- ria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow marginally by 3.1 per cent this year, “on the back of sustained policy reforms.” The professional services firm, which disclosed this in its latest Nigeria Economic Outlook, released on Thurs- day, said: “The growth projection is driven by but not limited to ongoing reforms, recovering oil production, and a proactive policy environment.” er, the firm stated that “possible risk to the projection include sustained rise in fiscal debt, elevated interest rates, high inflationary levels, foreign exchange liquidity pressures, poor non-oil revenues and sector development.”

According to the firm, sectors such as financial services, information and communication and utilities, which have been the main drivers of GDP growth in the last 12 months, will continue to drive growth in the short term. It added: “Sectoral growth may be driven by a combination of demand dynamics, investment, government reforms and trade dynamics.” PwC also predicted that headline inflation may decelerate marginally to 21per cent in 2024 compared with 28.92 per cent at the end of last year.

It said that: “The sustained inflationary pressure may be driven by a combination of the pass-through effect of the rise in international oil price on domestic energy costs and exchange rate pressures,” adding that “the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) projects that Nigeria may experience increased prices of staple foods such as rice, maize, cereals, etc. in 2024.” The firm noted that “continued rise in food prices may further squeeze purchasing power in 2024 if fiscal reforms remain slow.”

It stated that while “consumer spending may be pressured in 2024 due to rising prices of goods and services (increasing food and transportation costs), coupled with lower disposable income, private consumption is expected to be marginally better than 2023.” Furthermore, the firm predicted that poverty levels in the country will likely increase to 38.8per cent in 2024, stating that “despite the low unemployment rate in the country, low consumer spending and purchasing power remains an issue, especially in the absence of commensurate increase in minimum wage to mitigate the inflationary growth in the economy.”