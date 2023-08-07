PwC: Persistent inflation may hurt Nigeria’s economic growth

Amid the ongoing debate over the pros and cons of the reforms launched since Nigeria’s new President, Bola Tinubu, assumed office on May 29, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has said that, “continued inflationary growth and rise in the cost of living” may slow the country’s real economic growth in the medium term. The consulting firm, which stated this in its “Nigeria Economic Outlook, August 2023,” publication, released over the weekend, also predicted that high foreign exchange rates may drive up production costs, thus impacting negatively on firms’ performance and further forecast that surging energy, food, transportation and import costs could dampen consumer spending on non-discretionary items. It also stated that while economic reforms such as the FX market liberalisation, “could gradually attract foreign investments and boost capital inflows in the long-term,” investors will likely adopt a wait and see approach in the short-run. According to PwC, “this may be a result of the absence of further reforms to strengthen business and economic fundamentals.” In addition, the firm said it expected the rise in inflation to likely reduce the real yields or returns on investment. It explained that the key assumptions that drove its forecast include that the proposed new ministerial cabinet would drive economic direction and fiscal policy management; implementation of new tax reforms will drive revenue generation; inflation is likely to continue to rise in the short to medium-term; consumers are expected to be pressured by higher prices thereby causing demand to slow down and that wage adjustments are unlikely to be adjusted, “simultaneously and proportionately.” Other assumptions that drove its projects, according to PwC, are “further cuts in Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) are not expected; the adoption of a managed float exchange rate is projected to cause volatility and possible increase in crude production due to likely improved security architecture in the oil-producing regions.” Specifically commenting on how the new government’s reforms will impact businesses, the consulting firm said: “Consumer spending may be adversely impacted by the elevated inflation rate (food 25.3% and core inflation 20.3% rates) and fuel price (140% increase after subsidy removal).” This, it said, may result in business revenues declining in the short-term, “mainly due to direct impact input costs and reduction in disposable incomes.” Also, it stated that the cost of borrowing in naira could remain elevated due to the increase in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 18.5% in July 2023 by 25 basis points, adding that finance costs are also likely to increase due to exchange rate losses from higher interest payments incurred on exposure to foreign currency denominated loans. It noted: “These losses are on account of the currency devaluation.” On the impact of Fx liberalisation policy on businesses, the firm stated: “Naira floating is expected to drive up the cost of imported raw materials. “The naira value since the implementation of the policy has ranged between N472- N771/$ from an average of N463/$ in May before the policy announcement. “Though this may have a negative impact, it could provide incentives to corporates to explore local sourcing or backward integration in the medium term.” It advised that given the foregoing, corporate organisations should be considering optimising customer growth proposition, reviewing cost across the value chain, securing talent and improving ways of working.

