PwC: Nigeria’s GDP To Expand By 3.4% This Year

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria has said that it expects “higher crude oil production and stronger performance in Finance and Insurance, Construction, ICT and Real estate sectors,” to result in Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanding by 3.4 per cent this year.

The firm, which made the prediction in a report released, yesterday, titled: “Mid-Year Review and Updates: H2 2025 Economic Outlook,” however, said that the country will likely continue to grapple with fiscal sustainability risks, occasioned by weak revenue mobilisation and high debt service obligations.

It stated: “Nigeria’s GDP is projected to expand modestly by 3.4 per cent in 2025, supported by higher crude oil production and stronger performance in Finance and Insurance, Construction, ICT and Real estate sectors. “Fiscal sustainability risks are expected to persist, driven by weak revenue mobilisation and elevated debt service obligations.”

Other projections that the firm made in the report, include that headline inflation will moderate to 21.46 per cent in 2025, “reflecting tighter monetary policy and improved stability in the foreign exchange market,” and that the naira is likely, “to remain broadly stable through 2025, underpinned by ongoing Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reforms and improved portfolio inflows.”

It also predicted that, “with inflation on a downward trajectory, the CBN may begin a gradual easing of its monetary policy stance in H2 2025.” The professional services firm which stated that, “Nigeria’s 2025 investment strategy must boost Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) through structural reforms and sustain Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) growth via market-friendly policies,” noted that, “enhancing returns on local assets and ensuring macroeconomic stability are key to attracting both foreign and local investments.”

It proffered what it described as, “six actionable strategic recommendations for the Nigerian government to undertake amid current economic challenges and opportunities.” Specifically, the firm recommended that the government should strengthen fiscal sustainability, which it said, would entail prioritising “debt management by aligning spending with revenue, improving fiscal discipline, and accelerating the implementation of tax reforms to reduce reliance on borrowing.”