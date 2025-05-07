PwC: Nigerian CEOs Optimistic About 2025 Economy

Share

Despite challenges such as inflation and macroeconomic volatility, most Nigerian business leaders are optimistic about the country’s economy this year, PwC Nigeria’s 28th Annual Global CEO Survey shows.

According to findings of the Survey, released on Tuesday, 64 per cent of Nigerian CEOs anticipate positive shifts in the country’s economy in 2025 while 61 per cent of them expect global economic growth to improve.

The survey also shows that 61 per cent of the CEOs have expanded into new sectors over the past five years, while 67 per cent see AI as a catalyst for innovation in products and services.

Commenting on the survey’s findings, Sam Abu, Regional Senior Partner, West Market Area, PwC Nigeria, stated: “Thriving in Nigeria’s competitive business landscape demands resilience and strategic foresight from CEOs.

Despite economic challenges like inflation and macroeconomic volatility, our survey shows Nigerian business leaders remain optimistic—not just about survival but about transformation.

“CEOs are actively reshaping their business models to seize emerging opportunities by venturing into new sectors, leveraging technology, and engaging with evolving customer segments.

“For CEOs yet to embrace this shift, the moment to act is now. Navigating disruption and megatrends requires a long-term vision and clear reinvention priorities, from business model transformation and generative AI adoption to sustainability strategies.

The risk of delay can cause a widening gap between forward-thinking organisations and those struggling to keep pace.”

In a statement, PwC Nigeria said: “CEO confidence in global economic growth is rising, marking a notable shift in sentiment.

In Nigeria, 61 per cent of CEOs expect an improvement in the next 12 months, mirroring optimism across Sub-Saharan Africa 63 per cent and globally 58 per cent.

This contrasts sharply with previous years—only 38 per cent were optimistic last year, and a mere 18 per cent two years ago.

