PWC Forecasts 4.3% GDP Growth For Nigeria In 2026

PwC Nigeria has projected a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of about 4.3 percent for Nigeria this year, that will be, “driven by expanding services (especially ICT, finance and real-estate), a gradual recovery in oil and non-oil exports, and modest improvements in macro stability and investor confidence.”

The professional services firm, which made the prediction in its “Nigeria Economic Outlook 2026,” also said that the country’s GDP growth this year will be supported by a gradual moderation in inflation and naira stability, adding, however, that fiscal constraints are expected to persist, “reinforcing the importance of capital efficiency and balance-sheet discipline.”

Furthermore, it stated that with inflation likely to maintain its downward trend, “the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may cautiously ease its monetary policy stance in 2026.”

The report, which finds that Nigeria recorded improvements in macroeconomic stability in 2025, occasioned by key monetary and foreign-exchange reforms, highlights how this stability is influencing strategic business choices in 2026, particularly with regard to investment, cost and funding decisions, and regulatory, tax, and digital priorities.

Specifically, the report identifies seven key issues shaping Nigeria’s economic performance in the year ahead, spanning global and domestic forces.

According to the report, “these include monetary policy effectiveness, fiscal sustainability and reform execution, global economic and geopolitical dynamics, domestic security and social pressures, uneven sectoral growth, consumer affordability constraints, and the expanding role of the digital economy and artificial intelligence.”

Commenting on the report, Sam Abu, Country Senior Partner, PwC Nigeria, said: “PwC Nigeria’s Economic Outlook 2026 provides forward-looking analysis of key macroeconomic indicators and what they signal for the economy and for business leaders.

Nigeria has achieved improved macroeconomic stability over the past year. The focus now is how that stability is translated into sustainable economic growth, and how businesses position for 2026.

For companies, this stability provides a more predictable operating environment for planning, investment, and growth decisions.”