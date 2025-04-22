PwC Forecasts 3.4% Economic Growth For Nigeria This Year

Share

Professional services firm, PwC Nigeria, has raised its economic growth forecast for the country this year to 3.4 percent from the 3.3 percent it predicted in January.

The firm stated this in its latest economic outlook for 2025 contained in a report titled, “Global economic policy changes and implications for Nigeria,” released on Monday.

It said that the projected growth will be driven by sustained policy reforms, adding, however, that, “growth prospect may be limited by elevated economic pressures.”

As the firm put it: “Gross Domestic Product (GDP) may grow marginally by 3.4% in 2025 on the back of sustained policy reforms, albeit growth prospect may be limited by elevated economic pressures.”

Also, the firm said that fiscal sustainability concerns are likely to remain slightly elevated this year, “given debt servicing costs and high fiscal deficit (fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP was 7.6% as of August 2024, exceeding the 2024 approved budget limit of 3.8%).”

Although it predicts that inflation is likely decline to 21.46% in 2025, “on the back of monetary policy tightening and improving dynamics in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market,” the firm said: “The CBN may likely maintain its monetary tightening stance in 2025 with elevated interest rate, focusing on achieving long-term price stability.”

On its outlook for the exchange rate, PwC Nigeria stated: “The exchange rate is expected to remain stable in 2025, supported by CBN Foreign Exchange reforms, which are expected to drive foreign exchange inflows.”

However, the firm stressed that, “the current wave of global policy postures may impact the economic outlook for 2025.”

