PWAN Unveils Vision for Young Realtors, Declares 2024 Year of Unprecedented Growth

PWAN Plus Business Concerns, the proprietors of Heartland Estates and Cedarwood Luxury Apartments, have unveiled an ambitious road- map designed to elevate lives and empower professionals within the real estate industry for the year 2024. During a recent press conference held in Lagos, Prof. Julius Oyedemi, the Managing Director and Group Executive Director (Sales & Marketing) of PWAN Group, articulated the organization’s strategy to confront the prevailing challenges in today’s economic climate.

Prof. Oyedemi stressed the imperative need to create a platform of hope and announced the conference theme: ‘Being The Best in 2024’, under- scoring the pursuit of individual success despite existing obstacles. The exclusive realtors’ conference, meticulously crafted for young professionals in the real estate domain, aims to educate, empower, and equip participants for substantial accomplishments in the industry.

Oyedemi emphasized critical areas of focus, spanning comprehensive real estate comprehension, transaction navigation, legal intricacies, and the integration of digital marketing strategies to redefine the real estate landscape. With a stellar lineup featuring legal experts and digital marketing maestros, the conference aspires to demystify legal complexities and harness technology’s untapped potential.

Prof. Oyedemi passionately aims to instill a winning mindset, urging attendees to embrace attitudes conducive to success. Moreover, the conference endeavors to guide attendees in establishing their businesses, registering trade names, and developing websites, advocating the pivotal role of technology in transcending local market constraints.