PWAN Stars Hands Over Apartments In Lagos, Fulfils Nigerians’ Dreams Of Owning Homes

PWAN Stars, a leading property development and management company, has marked a significant achievement with the completion and handover of The Edifice Apartments, a premium 12-unit residential complex designed to help alleviate Nigeria’s housing challenges.

The ceremony, held on Friday, December 13, 2024, at the development site in Ajayi Apata New Town, Sangotedo, Lagos State, saw homeowners, real estate professionals, and key industry stakeholders gather to celebrate the successful project.

At the event, Dr Afam Michael Okonkwo, Chairman of PWAN Stars, officially commissioned the apartments, praising the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality homes and reaffirming their ongoing dedication to solving housing needs across the country.

Mr Bamidele Adewole, MD/CEO of PWAN Stars, who played a pivotal role during the commissioning of The Edifice Apartments, shared insights into the development process, highlighting the innovative strategies and resilience that guided the project from conception to successful completion.

He said the company’s determination to overcome the challenges encountered during the development was key to bringing the project to fruition, further solidifying PWAN Stars’ commitment to providing quality housing solutions for Nigerians.

Adewole, a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in financial advisory and business development, recounted the initial struggles of securing the land and raising funds for construction, explaining that despite being turned down by financial institutions, the company relied on off-plan sales to advance the project.

“When we started this project, securing the land was one of our biggest hurdles. We almost lost it due to delayed payments, but our tenacity and resolve helped us secure it,” he revealed.

He also highlighted how the company overcame financial setbacks through aggressive marketing efforts and a unique strategy to showcase its capabilities.

“We sought funding from banks and financial institutions, but they turned us down. We had no choice but to fund the project through off-plan sales. The first sale enabled us to complete the foundation, but soon after, we ran out of funds and had to halt the project temporarily,” he recounted.

Adewole explained the company’s strategic investment in a separate showroom designed to showcase PWAN Stars’ finishing and furnishing standards, despite the high cost involved.

“The next thing we decided to do was to develop a showroom that would showcase the quality of our finishing and furnishing capabilities, and despite the high cost, we saw it as an investment,” he explained.

“Today, that showroom stands as an embodiment of what we represent, quality and thoroughness. People visit regularly and always express their commendation,” Adewole added.

Also, several homeowners shared heartfelt reactions, expressing joy and appreciation for the company’s transparent and customer-focused approach.

One homeowner praised the accessibility and professionalism of PWAN Stars’ leadership, saying: “I am excited about what has been accomplished here today. Mr. Bamidele is approachable and always available to provide clarity and resolve concerns. His wife also played a significant role in making this dream a reality. Seeing this project completed is truly remarkable.”

Another homeowner recounted his first encounter with the company, saying: “I received a call informing me that I could own a home through a flexible plan. Initially, I was sceptical, wondering if such offers still existed in Nigeria.

However, after visiting the showroom, I was convinced. The level of transparency and professionalism displayed throughout the process reaffirmed my decision. I give God the glory and honour.”

A third homeowner from the 12-unit apartment shared her journey from being a curious observer to a proud property owner, saying, “I had been following PWAN Stars online for some time but wasn’t sure what to expect.

One day, I decided to attend one of their promotional events. Meeting Mr. Bamidele himself, though unknowingly at first, left a lasting impression due to his humility and accessibility.

At that time, I was already tired of paying rent and looking for a lasting solution. Today, I’m proud to say that trusting PWAN Stars was one of the best decisions I ever made.”

With the successful completion and handover of The Edifice Apartments, Adewole affirmed that PWAN Stars has reinforced its position as a key player in Nigeria’s real estate sector, demonstrating resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional housing projects.

