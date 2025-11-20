PWA Scribe, Olukoya Wins WKF Award In Belgium

A few weeks after he was chosen as African pro wrestling Ambassador in recognition of his immense contributions to the development of professional wrestling on the continent, Secretary General of the Pro-Wrestling Africa (PWA), Olusesan Olukoya, has received another award also from Belgium.

According to a letter of notification by Actu Fight Belgium, a media platform based in Brussels, the Belgian capital and signed by its head, Herbots Didier, known round the wrestling world as Thierry Rhodan, Olukoya’s winning of the 2025 Annual WKF Award is because of his ongoing commitment and hard work with PWA and the Allied Independent Wrestling Federation in Africa (AIWF Africa).

“Olukoya has been a driving force in African wrestling. He took things to the next level with the expansion of his network and the organisation of seminars across several African countries, helping to strengthen and structure professional wrestling on the continent,” the statement read.

“This year alone, he organised a technical exchange seminar with Shaolin Master, the RDC’s leading figure, coach and head of Brussels Young Wrestling Styles (BYWS), who made a tour of Nigeria, Benin Republic and Togo from Belgium and the historic crowning of Heddi Karaoui as the first-ever AIWF Africa Heavyweight Champion; at a seminar and a championship PWA held in collaboration with the Heros Pro Wrestling (HPW) on Saturday December 15, 2024 at Montady, South France which is a powerful symbol of continental and world pro wrestling growth.